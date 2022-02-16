Novavax was particularly convincing in a new study for one age group. The following article reveals how good the results were and how the protection against omicron works:
Novavax only received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) at the end of 2021. The first vaccinations in Germany should start at the end of February. The protein-based vaccine from the USA is considered a great hope for many vaccine skeptics who do not trust mRNA vaccines.
Novavax has recently provided good data in numerous studies. As echo24.de* reported are the Effectiveness results from the latest series of tests are very convincing, especially for one age group*. Protection against the omicron variant was also examined. *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.
