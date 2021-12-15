Home page world

From: Johannes Nut

divide

The infections are falling in Lower Saxony, but there are more deaths. Omikron is worrying. Are the dead corona vaccines from Novavax and Valneva the solution?

Hanover – For the past week, the 7-day incidence was in Lower Saxony still well over 200 and there were sometimes more than 4000 new infections in the state. But now there are signs of a little relaxation with the new infections. They have been falling steadily for days in Lower Saxony and also in Germany. The announcement is causing concern Omicron variant of the coronavirus, as many people are still unvaccinated. Soon he could Corona dead vaccine Valneva and the alleged dead vaccine Novavax received their approvals. Would that be the solution to convince even the last vaccine skeptics?

Federal state: Lower Saxony Surface: 47,709.82 km² Resident: 8,003,421 (as of December 31, 2020) Prime Minister: Stephan Weil (SPD)

Corona dead vaccines Novavax and Valneva: Incidence in Lower Saxony is falling – Covid-19 situation remains tense

While the discussion about the dead corona vaccines from Novavax and Valneva repeatedly rocked in high corona phases, the state of Lower Saxony, with a 7-day incidence of 178.6 on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, was well below the values ​​of the previous week when this value was still regularly above the 200 mark. For Wednesday, the authorities reported 2684 new infections for all of Lower Saxony within 24 hours, so 14,294 people are currently infected with Covid-19 in Lower Saxony. 51,301 new infections were reported for all of Germany, currently 293,559 people suffer from Corona.

Corona in Lower Saxony: 22 new deaths and 2684 new infections within 24 hours – dead corona vaccines such as Valneva or Novavax could have helped

Authorities became aware of 22 new deaths related to the coronavirus on Wednesday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,616 people have died in Lower Saxony in connection with a Covid 19 infection. 106,680 died in the entire federal territory since March 2020 – and the trend is rising. It is currently still uncertain whether and how quickly the two dead corona vaccines will be used against Covid-19.

The fact that the number of infections is slowly falling again is due, on the one hand, to the contact restrictions and the stricter corona rules, which have recently been back in Lower Saxony. 91171823One even applies over the holidays Christmas rest with warning level 3. But this is also thanks to a vaccination campaign that continues to advance. In Lower Saxony, for example, 74.6 percent of the population received a first vaccination (Germany: 72.7 percent), a second vaccination so far 71.3 percent (Germany: 69.7 percent). According to RKI figures, 25.2 percent of Lower Saxony already received a third vaccination (Germany: 24.7 percent)

The dead vaccine Valneva against the coronavirus is about to be approved in the European Union. (Archivbil) © MAGO / ZUMA Wire

As good as the numbers of the vaccination campaign are, they show that a good quarter of Lower Saxony have not yet received any vaccination against a Covid 19 infection. Especially with a view to Omikron, this could soon take revenge, the variant seems to be even more contagious than the delta variant of the corona virus.

Expert comparison between Valneva and Novavax: dead corona vaccine or protein-based vaccine?

But how do you get the rest for vaccination? Because, many of the Unvaccinated, who, according to a study, also include a lot of Hartz IV recipients, reject the available mRNA and vector vaccines from Biontech or AstraZeneca in principle and point out that they either do not want to be immunized at all or only with a so-called corona dead vaccine, as is the case with other vaccinations in Germany, for example Tetanus or diphtheria.

There are still no dead vaccines against the coronavirus available on the German market, but they could soon be. These are the dead corona vaccine from Valneva and the alleged dead vaccine from Novavax, which is actually a so-called protein vaccine. But how do the vaccines compare?

Differences: Corona dead vaccine Novavax, in contrast to Valneva, no dead vaccine at all

If you take a closer look at the two vaccines, you quickly notice that the supposed dead vaccine from Novavax is not a dead vaccine at all. Experts have already criticized this fiercely. Because, Novavax is a protein-based vaccine and artificially produces parts of the spike protein. Valneva, on the other hand, is really a so-called dead vaccine, as it has been used in conventional medicine for decades. So this vaccine is really based on completely inactivated corona viruses.

Corona dead vaccines from Valneva and Novavax: Broader immune response is evoked

This shows experts in the dead vaccine Valneva clear advantages over the supposed dead vaccine Novavax. Because, in contrast to a protein-based vaccine, a dead vaccine elicits a broader immune response. This is because the vaccine, as described in the Apotheken-Umschau, confronts the body with all parts of the coronavirus.

In the case of the Novavax vaccine, however, only the spike protein is contained in the vaccine. “Compared to vaccines that only target the spike protein, a whole virus vaccine (dead vaccine, editor’s note) triggers a broader immune response. The immune response is then directed not only against the spike protein, but also against other virus components, ”explains Professor Christian Bogdan, member of the standing vaccination committee and director of the microbiological institute at Erlangen University Hospital in the pharmacy shop.

in comparison against Biontech and Moderna: Corona dead vaccines Novavax and Valneva

Also with the common mRNA and vector vaccines like Biontech or Moderna, recommended by Stiko and used for the booster vaccinations both vaccines were compared. When compared with the vaccine from Biontech, Corona-Totimpfstopff Novavax came off with convincing values. The vaccine is supposed to protect up to 100 percent against severe courses, at Biontech this value does well with 90 percent, but is still a good ten percent lower. A comparison between Valneva and AstraZeneca showed a broader immune response in the case of the dead vaccine with the antibodies. Although side effects were found in the studies, these are mild and justifiable according to experts. Doctors showed that they were satisfied in tests.

Corona dead vaccines from Valneva and protein-based vaccine before approval within the European Union

Both the dead vaccine from Valneva and the alleged dead vaccine from Novavax are currently waiting for approval within the European Union by the drug authority EMA. Currently there are at Novavax there are still problems with the approvalbecause the company is struggling with drastic delivery problems that should be resolved soon.

Valneva is currently in the so-called rolling review process at the EMA. With this procedure, the approval for the dead corona vaccine can be accelerated significantly. The EU Commission is currently satisfied with the study results presented, while those who have not yet decided in favor of a corona vaccination may be changed by the very promising results. * Kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.