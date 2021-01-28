The American biotech firm Novavax said his coronavirus vaccine candidate showed an efficiency of 89.3% in a phase 3 clinical trial involving more than 15,000 people.

“NVX-CoV2373 has the potential to play an important role in the solution from this global public health crisis, “said company president and CEO Stanley Erck.

The efficacy data are similar to those of vaccines already approved in the United States, developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

However, the results showed that this vaccine was much less effective against the variant of the coronavirus first identified in South Africa and that it is spreading rapidly around the world.

Trials also conducted by the laboratory in South Africa with 4,400 volunteers show a sharp drop in efficiency to 50%. Most of the volunteers had contracted the B.1.351 variant, known as the South African variant.

The study shows that the volunteers were infected with the new variant, even after contracting the coronavirus.

Erck recalled that they are the first to test phase 3 of vaccine development with such a changing virus.

The director of the company acknowledged that “the level of change of the virus has been a surprise to all” and announced that it will expand its clinical trials in the African country to create a version of the vaccine only for the variant detected in that region.

The Novavax vaccine, which received the help of the US Government’s Operation Warp Speed ​​to combat the coronavirus, does not use messenger RNA technology, as is the case with Pfizer and Moderna, but instead uses the injection of coronavirus proteins to generate immune response, a more traditional technique.

Preliminary studies conducted by Pfizer and Moderna also show a worse response to the South African variant and not so much to the British one, considered more contagious

Source AFP and EFE

AFG