A social context overshadowed by doubts and uncertainties about the quality of health in the coming years, as attested by a survey promoted by Novartis, entitled “The health to come”, the company itself has seen the need and urgency to invest in the future of health in Italy and on the country’s progress, investing 350 million euros by 2025, to strengthen the country’s capacity for scientific innovation. A path which, thanks to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Youth Council, will define the vision and needs of the young generations who will determine the future of health in the coming years.