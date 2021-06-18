Novara, trade unionist dead. Stopped the truck driver driving the vehicle that hit and killed the boy

The victim was a member of the Cobas, of Moroccan origins. The tragic accident occurred during the demonstration in front of the Lidl territorial warehouse in Biandrate (Novara). The driver would have forced the blockade of the demonstration, which was about to begin, and the trade unionist would have been dragged for about ten meters. The truck attempted to pull away, but it was tracked down thanks to the video surveillance images of the warehouse and was blocked a few minutes later in an Autogrill in the A4 between the Novara Est and Novara Ovest toll booths. The trade unions del Si Cobas Self-Organized Workers on facebook: “The truck forced the garrison”. “The truck forced the garrison outside the warehouse and hit the workers, including Adil.”