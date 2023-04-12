After two and a half years, the Novara prosecutor concludes the investigation into the investigation into the case of the little girl born to a surrogate mother in Ukraine by a couple who later decided they no longer wanted her: now only the little girl’s biological father, who flew to Kiev to donate his seed, he will be indicted.

The facts date back to November 2021, when, after giving birth, a 30-year-old couple living in Novara decides they no longer want the baby born from surrogacy and decides to leave her in the care of a nanny in the Ukrainian capital. After two years of investigations, the trial will now begin, set for May 2023, and the man is accused of abandoning a minor: the penalty is between six months and five years in prison.

Judge Maria Amoruso also expressed her opinion on the matter: the accusation against the man is that of having abandoned a minor abroad. The offence, however, does not refer to the fact that the child was left by her parents in Ukraine, since they entrusted her to the care of a nanny, providing the necessary financial support.

The offense, rather, would be that of having given birth to a girl and then deciding not to want her anymore, as well as having themselves questioned the kinship bond that united them to their newborn daughter. The suspect’s partner, on the other hand, was acquitted, given that according to the magistrate there would be enough elements to charge only the father, who had also decided to carry out a paternity test to ascertain the biological link with the child.

It is important to remember here that, unlike in Italy, having a son or daughter from a surrogate mother is completely legal in Ukraine, but on the condition that one of the parents is the biological one (hence the donation of sperm by the man) .