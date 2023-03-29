Fire in Novara, a chemical company on fire: the column of smoke reached as far as the Milan area

Fire and flames at the gates of Novara: this morning a big fire broke out in the municipality of San Pietro Mosezzo. It is there that burns Kemi srl, a company that produces paints, industrial dyes and solvents. A very high column of black, foul-smelling smoke it has risen and is visible from every point of the city, throughout the plain and up to the Milan area. There are currently no reports of people killed or injuredbut the situation, confirms all‘Take action the command of local police, is evolving. The cause of the fire is still unknown. On site numerous patrols of the Fire Brigade and the police.

Fire in Novara, the warning of the Municipality: “Keep the windows closed”

“We are following the situation minute by minute, in liaison with the prefecture and with Arpa. We are waiting to have certain news, but it is clear that there is concern. The advice we are giving is to keep the windows closed“, he always said to theTake action thereRaffaele Lanzo, councilor for safety of the Municipality of Novara.

“The fire is still going on. She’s being watched by the Fire Department, but obviously she’s stood up a column of smoke that could create environmental and health risks. Listen to Arpa and the Prefecture, it is recommended to citizens, pending the results of the analyzes that will have to be made on the impact of the event, to keep windows closed and if not absolutely necessary to stay indoors. The recommendation applies all the more to schools and educational establishments in the city: it is very important that children stay in the classroom with the windows closed“, the mayor of the city reiterated in a statement Alexander Canelli.

FIRE IN NOVRA, WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO ON TWITTER

NOVARA FIRE, SEE THE VIRAL IMAGES ON TWITTER

Subscribe to the newsletter

