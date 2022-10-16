As usual, the Sunday program in Serie C is rich. The whole group B and nine games of group A will be on the field, which will be completed with the postponement of Mantua-Pordenone on Monday evening. Here is everything that happened.

In the 2.30 pm matches, Novara loses the primacy and collapses at home against Lecco (2-1) of the former coach Foschi: in the first half Buso and Girelli scored with a great right from distance, Gonzalez shortens in the second half after a slalom effective but not enough for Cevoli’s team. False start for Pavanel on the bench of the Triestina: at Nereo Rocco passes in ease (3-0) the AlbinoLeffe with Milesi and the brace of Manconi (to which Pisseri has also saved a penalty). Juventus Next Gen finds at Moccagatta a success that was missing from the first day: a convincing 3-0 at Pro Sesto, the signatures of Beso, Pecorino and Cudrig. The story of Sangiuliano continues, making his all-Lombard challenge with the Pergolettese thanks to another pearl of Anastasia (right to turn) who has risen to four goals in eight games. Another newly promoted player, Arzignano, returns to win after three games, overcoming Feralpisalò (2-1): Vecchi’s team ahead with Guerra, then Legati’s own goal and Fyda’s decisive goal.

GROUP B

–

In the big match in Gubbio, Reggiana places the shot (2-1) and holds the top: Montalto’s brace in the first half (which unlocks her from the spot), at the beginning of the second half the expulsion of Kabashi encourages attempts to comeback of Braglia’s team that does not go beyond another penalty, the one converted by Mbakogu 10 ‘from the end (Bulevardi was also sent off in the final). Sharing the primacy with Reggiana, there is always the surprising Fiorenzuola who hits Montevarchi (1-0) the fourth success in a row, thanks to the header of Stronati. The role of first pursuer is taken by Rimini, which celebrates the club’s 110th anniversary by unleashing the derby with Vis Pesaro: in the 5-0 – four goals already in the first half – there are braces from Gabbianelli and the top scorer Santini (in half, Delcarro also scored). After three knockouts, the Carrarese rises again, rising to an altitude of 15, solving the Tuscan challenge with Pontedera thanks to Energe. Siena falls instead in Sassari, which had never lost: the 2-0 for Torres (the sixth result in a row and the first joy at home) comes from two dead balls and bears the signatures of Liviero on a left-handed free kick and Ruocco (4 in the championship) with a header from a corner. Despite suffering, Entella found a precious success with Olbia and saw its strikers unblocked: in Chiavari it ended 2-1 with Zamparo opening the scoring, the Sardinian equal of Bellodi and the new overtaking with Silvio’s first goal of the season Merkaj (but, on 1-1, Olbia regrets the penalty missed by Biancu who slipped when kicking from the spot). Second home victory in a row for Cesena, 4-0 at Imolese in a match conditioned by the expulsion for the guests after just 15 ‘of De Sarlo (son of the president): hat-trick by a wild Corazza, after the opening goal by Chiarello. Ancona is released at home, which had not won for a month at Del Conero: Spagnoli and Di Massimo, with one goal in time, bend Fermana which shortens too late with Pinzi. Heavy success of Alessandria in the battle of salvation on the field of San Donato Tavarnelle (1-0): the spectacular conclusion on the fly of the Romanian Filip, the first goal among the professionals, was decisive. Without emotions the 0-0 of Recanatese-Lucchese.