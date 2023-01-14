Lavarini and Bregoli’s teams beat Pinerolo and Cuneo respectively and climbed further in the standings. Perugia wins the battle for salvation

Chieri 3-1 Cuneo (25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22) PalaFenera had said goodbye to 2022 with a derby, and with another derby it starts again in this 2023. On the second day of the return match, Reale Mutua Chieri won 3-1 over Cuneo, capable on several occasions of recovering some gaps, but also demonstrating a little discontinuity in the fundamental moments. A Chieri, revisited in its staff on the field, which in the end snatches the victory with its claws and stubbornness. The first set begins with a substantial balance up to 8-8, when Chieri begins a slow but constant extension that will even bring her to +7. Cuneo for his part manages to cancel two set balls, but in the end he has to give up 25-21. Chieri’s initial sprint, which opens the second set already on 5-1, is immediately reabsorbed by Cuneo; the central phase is again played point by point until the final tear of the hosts who win the set 25-22, despite almost similar percentages between the two teams. The third set, on the other hand, is a see-saw of emotions and results, as well as the performance of the two teams. Chieri always leads and forcing coach Zanini to finish the discretionary time-outs already on 10-5. But his girls have no intention of giving up, not without a fight… the partial starts again from 14-14 and continues until 20 all. Too many errors in service for Chieri’s biancoblù and moment of grace instead for the department of the central Cuneo which thus drags the teammates up to victory 22-25. In the positive wake of the previous set, at the start of the fourth Cuneo is immediately ahead 1-4, but in an instant this time it is Chieri who recovers and overcomes his opponents, overturning the result to his advantage at 6-4. The landlords, now led by their captain Grobelna (already entered at the end of the third set), immediately take off by exploiting the fickleness of the guests. However, Cuneo’s -6 turns into a -2, demonstrating the playing skills of the queens. In the end it won’t be enough to cancel two match balls, Chieri closes the accounts 25-22. MVP title for Camilla Weitzel (12 points including 3 blocks) contested to the last with the Polish spiker Rozanski (author of 19 points). (Gabriele Giovine) See also The Bovolenta tribe: "Volleyball in our destiny in the name of Vigor"

Novara-Pinerolo 3-0 (25-12, 25-17, 25-22) Igor Gorgonzola Novara finds her smile again, who after the blow suffered in the Champions League at the hands of Vakifbank, plunges back into the championship leaving no way out for a shy Pinerolo, capable of fighting on equal footing only in the third set. Stefano Lavarini entrusts the direction for the first time from the beginning to Carlotta Cambi, leaving Danesi also at rest, replaced by Bonifacio in the centre. For the rest Adams and Bosetti are the bands, with Karakurt opposite and captain Chirichella completing the sextet. Pinerolo starts with the Prandi-Zago diagonal, Grajber and Ungureanu by hand, Jones and Gray in the centre. Bonifacio opens the game, with a block and a first half and Novara who immediately tries to take control of the match, going up 4-1 and then again 8-3 with Karakurt who begins to find harmony with Cambi’s ball. Three consecutive points from Bosetti and another block from Bonifacio split the set in two (12-6) and force Marchiaro to time out. However, Igor does not let go, with Cambi who enhances the game in the center by triggering Bonifacio again (4 in the set) and then Chirichella (18-8). Pinerolo does not have the strength to react and the set goes on file with a peremptory 25 -12. The second set opens like the first, with Bonifacio unsurpassed by blocking and Novara immediately taking the lead (7-2). The time out for Pinerolo doesn’t change the inertia of the match, with Igor continuing to play smoothly, taking advantage of all her attacking exits, also working well in defense with Fersino (12-7). Two imperious blocks by a sparkling Bonifacio (already at 10) make Igor take off on 17-8, which she then controls without difficulty until 25-17. Pinerolo tries to make a change in his match at the start of the third set, thanks to a few too many mistakes from Novara (1-4). Igor swerves for a moment but then starts biting again, with two blocks from Chirichella to hook up at 6. Cambi finds Adams with good continuity, while it struggles more to turn on Karakurt and Pinerolo is good at seizing the opportunity, climbing up 14-17 on Gray’s serve. The Turin players have a great opportunity by going up to 16-19, but Novara with a flare returns to the same level at 20 with the usual Bonifacio. Bosetti and Karakurt overturn it on 23-21 and again Bonifacio (15 points with 5 blocks for her) with yet another first half wins the match ball. Chirichella closes it on the first attempt with the block of 25-22. (Andrea Crippa) See also Brittney Griner released. Biden tweets: "she's on a plane, she's coming home"

Perugia-Macerata 3-2 (25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 24-26, 15-9) The heaviest match was won by Perugia, which, beating Macerata in five sets, detached the Marches by two lengths (now one point ahead of Pinerolo), taking an important step in the race towards salvation. In front of the 1100 of the Palabarton, Matteo Bertini’s girls appeared much more determined at the start, entering the field with the right attitude and concentration, immediately extending to 6-2, dragged by a Guerra (6 points in the fraction) in great dust and with the new Puerto Rican setter Raymariely Santos, lucid for large stretches of the match, who has shown that she has already integrated into the team’s schemes. Every attempt to shorten the score by the Marches, driven by an excellent Fiesoli (5 points in the set), was thwarted. An attack by Polder closed (25-16). The second set was more hard-fought, with the Perugians immediately ahead, before being tied on 13-13. But then Bartoccini Fortinfissi accelerated again and with a superlative Gardini (8 points with 72% in attack in the fraction) she knocked out her opponents, to then go on to close (25-18) with an attack by Lazic. In the third set, Macerata put his head forward, leading up to 5-8 and then leading up to 9-12. But on Santos’ series of hits and thanks to two blocks, Perugia got ahead at 17-16, only to be overtaken by Macerata at 18-21. In the final an attack by Abbott (5 points in the fraction and 23 total for her) hit a block by Guerra closed the set (23-25). In the fourth set, CBF Balducci moved forward again up to 6-11, but Perugia shortened it to 10-12. After another extension of the visitors, Bertini’s sextet again returned to 17-18 and then moved forward to 23-21 (double attack in a row by Lazic). In the final, after Perugia missed the match point ball, there were a long ball and a blocked attack both by Gardini to give Macerata the set (24-26). In the tie-break, Bartoccini Fortinfissi moved up to 6-1, only to be caught up at 7-7. With three aces in a row from Gardini (Mvp and best scorer of the match with 25 points) Perugia took off (12-8) and went to close the match (15-9) with an attack by Guerra (24 total points for she). At Perugia, the new opposite is arriving this week to replace the American Stephanie Samedy, who has just been signed by Conegliano. “We believe we can be on the finishing straight – confirmed the president Antonio Bartoccini – and we are trying to define in these hours the operation with the club to which the player we have identified belongs. We plan to close by the end of this week.” Antonello Menconi See also The possible replacements of Morata in Juventus

January 14, 2023 (change January 14, 2023 | 23:09)

