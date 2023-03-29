The chemical company Kemi of Novara, specialized in chemical solvents, burns down: inside the industrial area of ​​San Pietro Mosezzo, on the border with the capital, an enormous cloud of black smoke stands out in the sky, with the winds pushing it towards Lombardy. Alessandro Canelli, mayor of Novara, has invited all citizens to keep the windows closed and not to leave the house, “unless strictly necessary”.

Also heard several bangs, probably due to some blown manhole covers. ARPA teams are already working on the first surveys. The thirty employees who were in the structure at the time of the fire managed to save themselves. “It’s a slaughterhouse, the whole shed has exploded, it’s all burned,” says a woman on the square in front of the factory in a video released by a Novara city councilor, Giuseppe Gagliardi. The company’s contingency plan was immediately activated.

“The fire that broke out this morning in a company in San Pietro Mosezzo is still ongoing – explained the mayor Canelli – It is under control by the firefighters, but obviously a column of smoke has risen which could create risks from an environmental and health point of view. Listen to Arpa and the Prefecture, it is recommended to citizens, pending the results of the analyzes that will have to be made on the impact of the event, to keep the windows closed and, if not absolutely necessary, to stay at home “. “The recommendation is even more valid for the schools and educational institutions of the city: it is important that the children remain in the classroom with the windows closed”, concludes Canelli.