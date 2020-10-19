Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak again headed the board of directors of Transneft. This was announced on Monday, December 19, by the company.

The new Board of Directors of Transneft was elected at the end of September, Interfax reports. Assistant to Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov Aleksey Kozlov joined the board of directors instead of ex-Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Maxim Sokolov, who became vice governor of St. Petersburg.

In addition to Novak, the board of directors of the company also includes the ex-governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, chairman of the board of directors of Aeromax LLC Valery Shantsev, general director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev.

The board also includes the former head of Bashneft Alexander Korsik, President of the Union of Oil and Gas Producers of Russia Gennady Shmal, the head of Transneft Nikolai Tokarev, Managing Director of Nord Stream II AG Mathias Warnig and Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC Sovcomflot Ilya Klebanov.

As reported in May, despite the restrictions caused by the pandemic, Transneft will be able to maintain the planned volume of the investment program in 2020 at the level of 257 billion rubles.