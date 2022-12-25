Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak: Europe will inevitably face a gas shortage in 2022

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak warned of a shortage of gas in Europe. This is reported TASS.

Novak believes that “Europe will inevitably face a gas shortage in 2022.” He noted that due to the fall in the production of fertilizers, metallurgy, gas chemistry, European countries have already reduced consumption by 40-50 billion cubic meters, and the decision to introduce a ceiling on gas and oil prices will lead to a deep and long-term crisis.

As for the increase in gas production in Norway and the UK, it will be short-lived due to limited resources, Novak said. “If we talk about LNG, there are no guarantees here either. With increased consumption in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe will also inevitably face shortages,” he concluded.

Earlier, the Deputy Prime Minister predicted a new round of the global energy crisis within 5-10 years. According to Novak, this is due to the fact that Western oil and gas companies are now withdrawing funds from the industry in the form of dividends and not investing. He explained that as a result of this, the volume of energy investment in the EU will become insufficient, and the world will face a deficit.