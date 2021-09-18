Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian government Alexander Novak voted in the elections to the State Duma remotely. This was announced on September 18 by the TV channel REN TV…

Russian Minister of Sports Oleg Matytsin voted in the traditional format. He came to the polling station # 2244, located in the capital’s school # 113.

“I am very glad that for many years I have been voting here, in my native 113th school, where I studied, where my sister taught for a long time. Many good memories, ”he said. As the minister added, Russians must vote for the party or candidate that best represents his interests.

“Everyone understands that we must be united, consolidated, only together we can make our country steadily developing, self-sufficient, in which young people see their successful future, in which people are protected, where they see the care of the president and the government,” he concluded.

On September 17, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, as well as Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov, Chief of Staff of the Government Dmitry Grigorenko, Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Novak, Alexey Overchuk and Dmitry Chernyshenko voted electronically.

In total, more than 1.3 million people took part in electronic voting in the elections to the State Duma in Moscow on Friday. In the elections to the State Duma deputies in the federal electoral district, 1,328,358 votes were received, in the elections to the lower house of parliament in a single-mandate electoral district – 1,267,594 votes.

On September 17, voting took place in all regions of Russia. In 2021, elections to the State Duma are held for the first time in a new, three-day format. September 19 is the main voting day, and September 17 and 18 are optional. In seven regions of the country, you can vote both online and in person at a polling station.

The State Duma of the VIII convocation is elected for five years by a mixed electoral system: 225 deputies are elected by party lists, another 225 – by single-mandate constituencies in one round. Simultaneously with the elections to the State Duma, on a single voting day, direct elections are to be held for the heads of nine Russian constituent entities (in three more regions, deputies of legislative assemblies will elect the highest administrative persons) and 39 regional parliaments.