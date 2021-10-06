MOSCOW (Reuters) – He said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak Today, Wednesday, the current gas prices do not reflect the fundamental factors of the market.

Novak told a government meeting that an increase in US exports of liquefied natural gas to Latin America, among other factors, had created a gas shortage in Europe.

He said there may be a need for an investigation into the gas price increases.

He added that the issuance of a certificate approving the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could calm gas prices.