MOSCOW (Reuters) – He said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak Today, Wednesday, the current gas prices do not reflect the fundamental factors of the market.
Novak told a government meeting that an increase in US exports of liquefied natural gas to Latin America, among other factors, had created a gas shortage in Europe.
He said there may be a need for an investigation into the gas price increases.
He added that the issuance of a certificate approving the Nord Stream 2 pipeline could calm gas prices.
