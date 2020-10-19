OPEC + countries need to continue to fully comply with their obligations under the oil production limitation agreement, as the market is not yet stable. This was announced on October 19 by Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak during the open part of the meeting of the OPEC + Ministerial Monitoring Committee.

According to him, Russia intends to improve and strengthen the OPEC + format in the interests of the world economy, oil producers and consumers. “We look forward to a similar approach from all countries participating in the declaration of cooperation,” Novak said.

He added that the statements of many countries about their intention to release a vaccine against coronavirus in 2020 have a positive effect on the hydrocarbon market. This gives cause for optimism, the Russian minister stressed.

“We see that the restrictive measures that were previously introduced on a large scale in many countries are of a softer nature,” he stressed.

In March, the countries participating in the OPEC + deal did not agree on the level of oil production, after which it became known that Saudi Arabia was planning to increase production to 10-12 million barrels per day and reduce the price of its oil. A few days later, oil markets collapsed by 30%, and the ruble depreciated against the bi-currency basket.

The OPEC + countries managed to agree on an agreement to stabilize the situation on the hydrocarbon market in April.