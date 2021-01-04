Russia, in connection with the vaccination of the population against coronavirus, hopes to see a recovery in the oil market in 2021. This was stated on Monday, January 4, by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak during his welcoming speech at the OPEC + ministerial meeting.

“We hope that in 2021 we will still see a recovery in demand, including as a result of vaccination, which is already happening in many countries,” he said.

At the end of December, Novak already noted that the emergence of vaccines against coronavirus is helping to restore oil demand.

In addition, Novak said on December 25 that the oil price range from $ 45 to $ 55 per barrel is optimal for the current market situation.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus began in Russia on December 15, and in Moscow on December 5.

Citizens are offered to be vaccinated with Sputnik V. It was developed by the Gamaleya Center and became the first vaccine against coronavirus infection in the world and in the Russian Federation. The final effectiveness of the drug was 91.4%. For severe cases of COVID-19, the effectiveness was 100%.

In addition, in December in Europe, the first volunteers were also vaccinated against COVID-19 as part of a vaccination campaign.

Current information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.