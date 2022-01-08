Jelena djokovic, tennis player’s wife Novak Djokovic, shared a message through social networks in which he comments that the only border law that should be respected “Is love for another human being”, After the problems his partner has had with his visa.

The 35-year-old woman referred in her publication to what has been happening with the athlete in Australia, after the authorities of that country canceled the visa after verifying that he is not vaccinated against covid-19, which is why, in addition, he was transferred to a refugee hotel in the Carlton neighborhood, in Melbourne.

The majority of foreigners are barred from entering the country and the few who obtain permission must prove that they are fully vaccinated or show a medical exemption. However, the authorities assure that the tennis player did not demonstrate either of the two conditions.

After the Serbian appealed his deportation from Australia and other tennis players came out to support him and asked “humanity”To the authorities, now the one who broke their silence was Jelena.

“Thank you dear, all over the world for using your voice to send love to my husband.”The woman wrote on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Along with his words, he published a photograph in which he is on the shore of a beach and kissing Novak Djokovic.

In addition to thanking the people who have supported the nine-time Australian Open winner, the also native of Serbia asked for “love and respect.”

“I take a deep breath to calm myself and find gratitude (and understanding) right now for all that is happening. The only law that we should all respect at all borders is love and respect for another human being“, he pointed.

We will grow from this experience

And he ended his message by saying: “Love and forgiveness are never a mistake, but a powerful force. I wish you all the best! ”



On the other hand, he also sent a message from Christmas, taking into account that Orthodox Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus on January 7, a holiday in which she will not be in the company of her husband.

“Today is Christmas for us, my wishes are that everyone is healthy, happy, safe and with their families”, he wrote to his more than 500 thousand followers on Instagram.

“I wish we were all together today, but my consolation is that at least we are healthy. And we will grow from this experience ”, He commented that he will not be able to share with Novak.

The publication, which already has more than 70 thousand ‘likes’, has been filled with comments in support of Jelena and the athlete, in which they send a lot of love and strength to the whole family.

