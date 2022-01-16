In addition to preventing him from participating in the Open Australia, Novak Djokovic You risk paying a high price for your decision not to get vaccinated against covid-19. Even endanger the rest of his career?

The position of the 34-year-old Serb is very minority: 97 percent of the top 100 are vaccinated, according to the ATP.

It may interest you: (Novak Djokovic: first reactions, after the cancellation of his visa)

In its only statement in the Djokovic case to date, the organization that governs the men’s circuit “continues to strongly recommend vaccination” to players and considers it “essential” so that tennis “can exist with the pandemic”.

His expulsion from Australia, approved unanimously by a federal court on Sunday, could be just the start of an obstacle course for “Nole.”

At the moment, the number one in world tennis has been unable to play on his favorite court, where he has won nine times, and it prevents him from achieving his great goal: achieving the ‘Grand Slam’ record, which for the moment shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal (20 major titles each).

It also jeopardizes his position as world number one. Two players could dethrone him if they win the Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev (N.2) and Alexander Zverev (N.3). However, Djokovic’s problems will not end the Australian saga.

Not much less, according to former tennis player Boris Becker, the Serbian’s former coach.

‘He doesn’t have much time left’

“I think he makes a big mistake by not getting vaccinated. A mistake that threatens the rest of his career and the possibility of becoming the greatest player of all time,” Becker told the Daily Mail.

“It’s not just about Australia (…) The world has changed, and it will be very difficult for him to lead a life as a professional tennis player in the world without vaccination,” warned the German.

“Maybe one day the situation will be more normal, but at 34, he doesn’t have much time left to achieve his goals.”

In the current health situation in the world, Djokovic has a bumpy road ahead of him throughout the season.

Entering the United States, where in addition to the US Open three of the nine Masters 1000 are held, will be almost impossible for you: full vaccination is mandatory for foreign visitors and very rare exemptions (a previous infection of covid-19 is not one of they).

Will he return to Australia?

Although Roland-Garros opened the door a crack for Djokovic through a health bubble, according to French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu, about Wimbledon, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that “all I will say is that I believe in vaccination and I think that It’s a wonderful thing”, after being asked about the tournament.

“Novak will have to find a way to get vaccinated, otherwise he will be confronted with this problem too often to play and win other ‘Grand Slam’ tournaments, which is his ultimate goal,” the Wimbledon winner estimates. 2013, the French Marion Bartoli, speaking to the BBC.

Even if the restrictions imposed by the pandemic disappear over time, Djokovic’s horizon would continue to be cloudy.

It may interest you: (Camila Osorio: ‘In Australia every game is going to be a final’)

To cancel his visa a second time, Migration Minister Alex Hawke applied a provision that implies that the Serb cannot enter the country for three years, except “imperative circumstances for the interests of Australia”.

“Djoko” could not return to Australia until he was 37 years old. The Serbian player has “very firm convictions,” insists Becker.

“The same incredible determination with which I have seen him win in close matches can be a weak point for his stubbornness.” “We have gone through and are going through very difficult times around the world with this pandemic.

There is a solution, this solution is the vaccine, that’s all,” settled the Spanish Rafael Nadal from the Australian Open. “Will Novak take this step? Becker wonders. “I’m not sure (…) If he doesn’t, in ten years he will realize he made a mistake.”

It may interest you: (Novak Djokovic: his father and the Serbian government, outraged)

AFP