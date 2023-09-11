After 3 hours and 16 minutes, Djokovic cashed in his first match point when Medvedev hit a forehand into the net. Djokovic then got down on his knees on the court and couldn’t keep it dry afterwards. He then gave one of his children a hug in the stands.

Djokovic now has 24 grand slams to his name. He thus equals Australian Margaret Court, who was also the best at a grand slam 24 times between 1960 and 1973. However, Court won the majority of her titles before the introduction of professional tennis. Djokovic was the strongest in New York for the fourth time. He won the Australian Open ten times, Roland Garros three times and Wimbledon seven times.

He now has two more grand slams than Rafael Nadal, who won fourteen of his 22 major titles on clay in Paris. It is still questionable whether the 37-year-old Nadal can return to a high level, now that he has been plagued by injuries in recent years. Roger Federer, who retired last year, achieved twenty grand slams, eight of which came at Wimbledon.