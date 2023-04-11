Novak Djokovic has won his first match of the year on clay. The Serbian number 1 in the world ranking defeated the Russian qualifier Ivan Gachov in two sets at the masters tournament in Monte Carlo: 7-6 (5), 6-2.



Apr 11 2023

Djokovic is seeded first in Monte Carlo and had a bye in the first round. In the third round he will meet the winner of the match between the Italians Luca Nardi and Lorenzo Musetti, seeded sixteenth.

A dream came true for Gachov that he could compete against Djokovic. Because many tennis players opted out of the qualifications in Monte Carlo, the 26-year-old Russian was still allowed to participate. He reached the main tournament by victories over Adrian Mannarino and Luca Van Assche. Gachov defeated American Mackenzie McDonald in the first round. "The biggest reward is that I can play against the greatest of all time," he said after that victory.

Djokovic did not have an easy time with the Russian in the first set. Gachov even took a break lead at 3-3, but the Serb immediately put that right again. Djokovic got three set points in the tiebreak and took the set with the third.

In the second set, Djokovic broke Gachov's serve at 2-2 and then the resistance of the Russian seemed broken. The Serb, who won the Monte Carlo tournament in 2013, took a second break and was able to serve for the match at 5-2. After his first match point, Djokovic conceded another break point, but he cleared that and then struck again.

It is Djokovic’s first tournament since the beginning of March, when he lost to the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals in Dubai. Before that, he won the Adelaide tournament and won the Australian Open for the tenth time by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final. Djokovic then had to skip the masters tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami. He was not allowed to enter the United States because he has not been vaccinated against the corona virus. See also Albares, against supplying weapons to Ukraine





