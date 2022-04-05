Serbian Novak Djokovic, number one in the worldthe Spaniards Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, the German Alexander Zverev, the Greek Stefanos Tsistsipas or the Italian Matteo Berrettini appear among those enrolled in the Madrid 2022 Masters 1,000, in whose female category the Polish Iga Swiatek, who heads the WTA list, and the Spanish Paula Badosa and Garbiñe Muguruza, third and ninth rackets on the circuit, respectively.

Those responsible for the tournament, which will be held from April 26 to May 8 in the Spanish capital, confirmed on Tuesday the presence of Djokovic, winner in the 2011, 2016 and 2019 editions, who has missed the Australian Open and the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments for not being vaccinated against covid.

Thus, it is expected that the Serb will be able to start his clay court tour this year, although he may not be able to play any of the hard court Masters 1000.

Djokovic would have no problem participating in Monaco, where he has his tax residence, before being able to play the Masters 1000 in Madrid.

Regarding the Grand Slam, the Serbian could play Roland Garros, not the US Open, while it is unknown if he can be at Wimbledon.

Other Enrollees

Also featured in the draw are the two best players in the ATP since the start of this season. Rafa Nadal, winner in Australia and finalist in Indian Wells, and Carlos Alcaraz, champion in Miami, that the faces will be seen again on the slopes of the Caja Mágica, where they already faced each other in 2021 with a victory for the Balearic Islands.

The poster in the men’s category is completed by the current champion, the German Alexander Zverev, and some finalists from previous editions such as the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (2019), the Austrian Dominic Thiem (2017 and 2018) or the Italian Matteo Berrettini (2021), in addition to his compatriot Jannik Sinner or the Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime or Denis Shapovalov.

In the women’s draw, in addition to Iga Swiatek, new number one in the world, and the Spanish Paula Badosa, semifinalist in 2021, and Garbiñe Muguruza, there is the current champion, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, fifth on the WTA list, Simona Halep, champion in 2016 and 2017, Karolina Pliskova, Victoria Azarenka and Angelique Kerber.

EFE

