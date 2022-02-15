Novak Djokovic, who was deported last January from Australia amid controversy over not being vaccinated against covid-19, said Tuesday that would be willing to sacrifice big tournaments rather than be forced to immunizebut has rejected being associated with the anti-vaccine movement.

In an interview with the British chain ‘BBC’, the player stated that he supports a person’s right to choose and that he has always been a defender of well-being and nutrition.What does the future hold for the current number 1 in the world in the other three ‘greats’ of world tennis if he remains firm in his decision?

Roland Garros reverses

The French Government, which a dozen days ago had indicated that Novak Djokovic could participate in the Roland Garros tournament even if he was not vaccinated, has rectified and warns that all those who compete will have to have the complete immunization scheduleas will be required of the public and the professionals involved.

The rectification came from the hand of the Sports Minister, Roxana Maracineanu, after the Parliament definitively adopted the bill that imposed a vaccination certificate for many activities of social life, which, clearly, also includes attending shows sports.

Quarantine at Wimbledon?

Wimbledon is not part of the sporting events that benefit from exemptions, so Djokovic would not escape a quarantine if the current British health regulations remain in force.

Djokovic would be required to self-isolate for ten days upon arrival in England, undergoing a first test in the two days before his trip, and a second test on the second day after his arrival, and a third no earlier than the eighth day. In the best of cases, this quarantine could be reduced to five days if, after the first two negative tests, ‘Nole’ carried out an extra one on his own account.

Four months after the Grand Slam on grass (June 27-July 10), this health protocol could vary depending on the evolution of the pandemic.

Nor is it ruled out that Wimbledon launches a health bubble, as in 2021, with a hotel imposed and limited travel.

puzzle in america

Except for a relaxation of the rules, it seems complicated to cross the border for the US Open (August 29-September 11). Beyond US citizens and permanent residents, as of November 8, 2021, all passengers of legal age who come to the United States must present proof of complete vaccination.

