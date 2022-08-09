Novak Djokovic, Tennis legend and winner of 21 grand slam trophies, he has been limited –since the beginning of the year– to be able to compete freely on the circuit. His decision not to get vaccinated against covid-19 in times of pandemic closed international doors for him (the most scandalous case, of course, was recorded in January, in Melbourne, when he was deported before the Australian Open).

With the North American hard court tour underway, the current World No. 6 trains in Europe dreaming of getting clearance to travel to New York for the USOpen, which will raise the curtain on the 29th of this month.

For the moment, nothing has changed in the sanitary rules; what is perceived is a growing support so that the Balkan can play the last big of the year.

Djokovic is not in Toronto and people miss him

This Monday begins the Canadian Masters 1,000, in Montreal, and Djokovic will not be there either. According to some journalistic reports, his absence does not go unnoticed among tennis lovers. In front of the entrance to the IGA stadium, where the tournament takes place, a woman draws the attention of passers-by with a sign that read: ‘Let Novak play!’, according to the French newspaper L’Equipe.

In Quebec, some fans did not appreciate the decision of the Canadian prime minister and the government to ban the former world number 1 from entering the territory: any foreigner who wishes to enter Canada must be vaccinated. “Novak is a hero (…). They do not prevent him from playing to protect the health of others, he is simply punished because he does not agree to submit! ”, Believes an activist present in front of the gates of the stadium, according to the article in the same French newspaper.

Djokovic, who this season won the Masters 1,000 in Rome and Wimbledon, andwaited to withdraw from the Montreal tournament, pining until the last moment for an unlikely rule change. With three weeks to go before the US Open, he still hopes to be able to play the last major of the season. “I am preparing as if I am going to be allowed to compete, while I wait to find out if there is any option to travel to the United States. I cross my fingers ”, he wrote on his social networks, a few days ago, from Montenegro.

“I just wanted to take a moment and tell everyone how grateful I am to see so many messages of support and love from all over the world these days. I didn’t expect it, and that’s why I feel so amazing. I just wanted to say thanks. I feel special that people connect with my tennis career in such a loving and caring way and want me to continue competing,” Djokovic added in the post. Even so, the US Tennis Association (Usta) has already warned that the Government of the country will have the last word and not them, as organizers of the event.

The Djokovic case reached the Secretary of State

In the United States, the Djokovic case took on an unexpected dimension. Elected by the state of New York to the House of Representatives, Republican Claudia Tenney wrote a letter to the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, in charge of Foreign Relations.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State Photo: EFE/EPA/Bernd Von Jutrczenka

“I urgently ask you to allow Novak Djokovic entry to the United States while several unvaccinated American players will participate in the US Open at the same time, only unvaccinated foreigners are prohibited from entering the territory. This is a tournament with an annual economic impact of one billion dollars. Banning Djokovic, like other athletes, from participating will have a vital economic and diplomatic impact,” the official wrote.

An ultra-conservative, known for her positions against abortion, against homosexual marriage and against gun control, Tenney referred to a clause in the US law that allows exemption from certain rules of vaccination of people in cases of “national interest”.

The concrete thing is that 21 days before the start of the last grand slam of the season, in which Djokovic could equal the record of 22 major trophies held only by the Spanish Rafael Nadal, the presence of Nole in Flushing Meadows is unknown. With the current rules and beyond the debates and the various positions, the request of Nole and his admirers will not evolve.

The Nation (Argentina)

GDA