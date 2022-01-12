The controversy surrounding the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic and his participation in tournaments in Australia does not stop.

This time who referred to what happened was his mother Dijana, who assured that Djokovic did not know of his positive covid result when he was seen participating in various events in the month of December.

The 34-year-old athlete entered Australia last week on a medical exemption. He received the exemption, he has said, because he tested positive for COVID-19 on December 16.

However, on December 17 he was seen without a mask at the launch of stamps with his image and at an event for young tennis players in Belgrade.

After the criticism and controversy over the possible participation of Djokovic in events, even though he was infected with covid, his mother Dijana said that it is most likely that, at that time, the tennis player did not know the result of his test covid.

“He probably didn’t know. He did not know why when he realized that it was positive he went to isolation“The woman assured Channel 7 in Australia.

(You may be interested: Rafael Nadal referred to Djokovic’s endorsement to be in Australia)

“He didn’t know because when he realized he was positive then he go to isolation” Novak Djokovic’s mum Dijana claims the tennis champion wasn’t aware he was infected with COVID-19 when he was photographed out and about last month. pic.twitter.com/qi3SpiOlqn – Sunrise (@ sunriseon7) January 11, 2022

However, he affirmed that it is his son who must clarify the matter.

“I really can’t say more about this, maybe it would be better if you ask him,” he added.

Dijana also spoke about her son’s court case and stated that she is concerned that he may be deported.

“I am very worried about the deportation. The newspapers say they want to deport him. I pray for him to stay in Australia and play,” she said.

And regarding his refusal to be vaccinated, he emphasized that this must be the decision of the tennis player: “I don’t know what the problem is. It is your choice. You can’t chase him to do it. Do a PCR on him every day or whatever you want, and you will see that he is healthy. What is the problem?

(Also: Video: the clashes between the police and the public due to the Djokovic case)

Djokovic cleared up the doubts

However, after the controversy, the tennis player acknowledged in a public statement that he met with a journalist being infected with covid-19. Although he qualified the fact with error of criterion.

He also admitted that he submitted a false statement to the Australian government about his travel history before flying to Melbourne, although he blamed his representative.

His comments are included in a statement uploaded to his Instagram profile, in which he addressed the controversies surrounding his attempts to play the Australian Open without being vaccinated.

Despite the acknowledgments, Djokovic described as “disinformation” the versions that have circulated about his public appearances after the COVID-19 test.

(It may interest you: Djokovic and his message when he received an endorsement to stay in Australia)

Novak Djokovic training for the Australian Open

The tennis player assured that he only received the positive result of the PCR test one day later, on December 17, after the event with the young people in Belgrade. He did not mention the stamp ceremony.

The player said that on December 16 he had a rapid antigen test that came back negative and then did the PCR for “abundance of caution.”

“I was asymptomatic and feeling fine, and had not received notification of the positive PCR until after the event,” he said.

But the tennis player admitted that he attended an interview and photo shoot with the French sports daily L’Equipe on December 18. “I felt obliged to carry out the interview with L’Equipe because I did not want to look bad to the journalist, but I was careful to maintain social distancing and I used a mask, except for photos,” he said.

“Now I think that this was an error of judgment and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment,” he said.

* With information from EFE and AFP

More news

Novak Djokovic’s wife asks for ‘love and respect’ after tennis player’s problems

Djokovic received exemption for having tested positive for covid in December

The novel Novak Djokovic: a check on diplomacy and tennis