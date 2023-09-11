Monday, September 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Novak Djokovic: the story behind his shirt when he won his 24th grand slam

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Novak Djokovic: the story behind his shirt when he won his 24th grand slam

Close


Close

Djokovic

Djokovic pays tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Djokovic pays tribute to Kobe Bryant.

The Serbian won the US Open by beating Medvedev in the final.

Novak Djokovicwho this Sunday conquered her 24th grand slam and thus equaled Margaret Court’s legendary record, paid tribute to the late Kobe
Bryant right after winning the United States Open.

The Serbian genius, after greeting his rival (the Russian Daniil Medvedev) and celebrating the title, changed his shirt and put on one with a photo of him with the star of Los Angeles Lakers.

See also  NBA: Who are the 10 leading scorers of all time in the regular season?

On the shirt, on the front and with purple and gold details (like the Lakers colors), it said next to the photo “Mamba forever” (Mamba was Kobe’s nickname and “forever” is “forever” in English).

Behind him was the number 24, a number that (along with 8) was worn by the iconic guard in the Lakers and that coincides with the number of ‘grand slam’ that ‘Nole’ now has in his showcase.

Novak Djokovic

“Kobe was a close friend,” he explained about a tribute he thought of making a week ago. “We talked a lot about the mentality of winners, when I was having problems with injuries and trying to return to the tennis elite. He was one of the people I trusted the most. He was always there to give advice, for any kind of support in the way friendlier…”, he developed.

Djokovic said the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gigi in a helicopter crash in 2020 hurt him “deeply.” “I thought that 24 was the jersey number he wore when he became a Lakers and basketball legend so I thought it could be a nice and symbolic thing to recognize him for all the things he did,” he closed.

See also  A statue of Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the site of the tragedy

EFE

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Novak #Djokovic #story #shirt #won #24th #grand #slam

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
‘Big Brother Chile’: Rubén is permanently removed from the program after accusations

'Big Brother Chile': Rubén is permanently removed from the program after accusations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result