Novak Djokovic: the story behind his shirt when he won his 24th grand slam

Djokovic pays tribute to Kobe Bryant.
The Serbian won the US Open by beating Medvedev in the final.
Novak Djokovicwho this Sunday conquered her 24th grand slam and thus equaled Margaret Court’s legendary record, paid tribute to the late Kobe
Bryant right after winning the United States Open.
The Serbian genius, after greeting his rival (the Russian Daniil Medvedev) and celebrating the title, changed his shirt and put on one with a photo of him with the star of Los Angeles Lakers.
On the shirt, on the front and with purple and gold details (like the Lakers colors), it said next to the photo “Mamba forever” (Mamba was Kobe’s nickname and “forever” is “forever” in English).
Behind him was the number 24, a number that (along with 8) was worn by the iconic guard in the Lakers and that coincides with the number of ‘grand slam’ that ‘Nole’ now has in his showcase.
“Kobe was a close friend,” he explained about a tribute he thought of making a week ago. “We talked a lot about the mentality of winners, when I was having problems with injuries and trying to return to the tennis elite. He was one of the people I trusted the most. He was always there to give advice, for any kind of support in the way friendlier…”, he developed.
Djokovic said the deaths of Kobe and his daughter Gigi in a helicopter crash in 2020 hurt him “deeply.” “I thought that 24 was the jersey number he wore when he became a Lakers and basketball legend so I thought it could be a nice and symbolic thing to recognize him for all the things he did,” he closed.
EFE
