Novak Djokovic seems to have found his form just in time a week before the start of Roland Garros. The Serbian number 1 in the world won the ATP tournament in Rome this afternoon by winning in straight sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas: 6-0, 7-6 (5). It was Djokovic’s first tournament win in 2022 and his sixth overall win in the Italian capital.
Sports editor
Latest update:
17:53
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Novak #Djokovic #takes #title #Rome #ready #Roland #Garros
Leave a Reply