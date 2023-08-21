With videoNovak Djokovic took revenge for his lost Wimbledon final on Sunday. In the final of the Cincinnati ATP tournament, the number two in the world won 5-7, 7-6 (7) and 7-6 (4) against the number one, 20-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. It took him 3 hours and 49 minutes to do that.

It was the fourth tournament victory of this season for the 36-year-old Serbian. Earlier this year he won in Adelaide and with the win of the Australian Open and Roland-Garros he brought a 22nd and 23rd Grand Slam title to his palmares, which now has a total of 95 titles.

Djokovic survived a match point in the tiebreak of the second set. He also trailed by a break in the second set. ,,Bizarre. Frankly, I don’t know what else to say. This match is hard to describe. It was definitely one of the toughest matches I’ve ever played in my life, no matter what tournament, what category, what level, against any player. It’s unbelievable,” Djokovic said afterwards.

Novak Djokovic. © Getty Images via AFP



Afterwards, Djokovic tore his shirt with joy. "All in all it was one of the toughest and most exciting matches I have ever been a part of and these are the moments and matches that I keep working for day in and day out. I have never doubted that I can deliver my best tennis when it matters most and I am extremely happy."

In Cincinnati, his name was on the roll of honor for the third time. He also won the hard court tournament in Ohio in 2018 and 2020. Before that, he was a losing finalist there five times, three times against Roger Federer and twice against Andy Murray.

The Cincinnati masters tournament is the last preparation tournament for the US Open for the top players. The last grand slam tournament of the year starts in a week. Last year Alcaraz triumphed in New York. Djokovic was then not allowed to enter the United States because he had not been vaccinated against the corona virus.

In the mutual confrontations between the best two players at the moment, it is now equal: 2-2. Alcaraz won last year in the semifinals of the clay tournament in Madrid and this year in the Wimbledon final. At Roland-Garros, Djokovic kept the young Spaniard out of the final.

Coco Gauff. © Getty Images via AFP



Biggest career title

Earlier in the day, Coco Gauff captured the biggest title of her career in Cincinnati. The 19-year-old American defeated Czech Karolina Muchova (26) 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

Gauff, last year’s finalist at Roland Garros, has been playing at the top of tennis for several years, despite still being a teenager. She is the number seven in the world and has taken four titles so far this week. However, Grand Slam titles or final victories at WTA 1000 tournaments were still missing from her palmares until Sunday.

Gauff finished it after one hour and 56 minutes on her fourth game point. She concluded the duel in the heat – in Cincinnati it was above 35 degrees Celsius – with a love game. At 5-2 she left three match points unused. Muchova, the global number seventeen, ended the game with a drop. Text continues below the tweet.



In the semifinals, Gauff had already defeated the Polish Iga Swiatek. The American had never beaten the number one in the world in seven matches. Gauff is now preparing for the US Open, the grand slam tournament that starts in New York in just over a week. The Cincinnati tournament, won five years ago by Kiki Bertens, is the final preparation.

