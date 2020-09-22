Novak Djokovic of Serbia, the world’s number one player, entered the 287th week at number one in the world rankings after winning the Italian Open title, and with that he overtook Pete Sampras of his ideal America. This is the 287th week of Djokovic becoming the Italian Open champion for the fifth time at the number one position. He surpassed Sampras’ record of being at number one for 286 weeks and moved up to second place in that order.

Switzerland’s Roger Federer holds the record for most number one week at 310 weeks. In this order, America’s Ivan Lendl is fourth with 270 weeks and Jimmy Connors of America is at number five with 268 weeks. The 29-year-old Djokovic has scored 11260 points since this win. Djokovic and second-placed Spain’s Rafael Nadal have lost 1410 points.

Novak Djokovic won the 36th Masters, captured the Italian Open, broke Rafael Nadal’s record

There is no change to the top nine places in the men’s singles rankings, while Denis Shapovalov of Canada has entered the top 10 with a four-place improvement to the number 10 spot. Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, who lost to Djokovic in the final, has moved up to number 13 with a two-place improvement.

Significantly, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, the world’s number one player and top seed, defeated the Italian eighth seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina to win the title of Italian Open Tennis tournament. Djokovic’s 36th Masters 1000 title and with this he broke the record of Rafael Nadal of Spain.

Djokovic defeated Schwartzman 7-5, 6-3 in consecutive sets. Djokovic hit three Ss in the bout, while Schwetzman applied an S. With this victory, the Serbian player broke Nadal’s record of 35 Masters 1000 wins. Djokovic has won 31 of 32 matches this year. He has won four out of five events this year including the Australia Open Grand Slam, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship and Western and Southern Open.