Images from Australian television channels showed Djokovic being transferred to the Park City Hotel in Carlton, Melbourne. That hotel is used as a quarantine hotel and there are also asylum seekers who need care or who are waiting for their deportation from the country. This is also currently being protested.

“Free Novax”, “abolish detention centers” and “release them all” are some of the messages that can be read on the placards of the protesters. That last sentence was even applied to the facade of the hotel. Check out the photos taken outside the hotel over the past few hours here.