Novak Djokovic is two wins away from his first title at a masters tournament since November of last year. The world’s number 1 qualified at the expense of Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime for the semifinals of the masters tournament in Rome: 7-5, 7-6 (1).

The 34-year-old Djokovic led 5-2 in the second set and received a match point on the service of the global number 9 in the world. After missing the game point, Djokovic handed in his serve, after which a nice fight ensued. In the tiebreak, Djokovic showed his best tennis, much to the delight of the frenzied fans. After 2 hours and 10 minutes, he finished it off with a backhand down the line.

Djokovic did not participate in the masters tournaments of Indian Wells and Miami earlier this year. In Monte Carlo he lost his first match and last week he reached the semifinals in Madrid, losing to eventual winner Carlos Alcaraz.

On Saturday, Djokovic will face Norwegian Casper Ruud, who defeated Denis Shapovalov in two exciting sets (7-6 (7) 7-5). The other semifinal battle is between Alexander Zverev from Germany and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

For most top players, the Rome tournament is the last preparation tournament for Roland Garros, which starts on Sunday 22 May.