After a year’s absence from New York, the Serbian Novak Djokovic advanced to the semifinals of the US Open on Tuesday beating the first of the American rivals that await him on his way to his 24th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic swept Californian Taylor Fritz (9th in the ATP) 6-1, 6-4, 6-4. In another record of his legendary career, Djokovic qualified for his 47th Grand Slam semifinal, surpassing the previous best mark held by Roger Federer.

In his record at Flushing Meadows, ‘Nole’ remains unbeaten in 13 appearances in the quarterfinals and only Jimmy Connors has more appearances in the semifinals of this Grand Slam, with 14.

“Every time I go out on the track at this age, at this stage of my life, it’s a great opportunity,” recalled the 36-year-old Belgrade star. “I don’t know how many more options I’ll have, so I try to enjoy it as much as I can.”

Their last hurdle towards Sunday’s final will be the winner of Tuesday night’s duel between Americans Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton.

“Both Tiafoe and Shelton are very charismatic, very dynamic, they bring a lot of passion and speed to the track,” he acknowledged.

Say it with music: this is how Novak Djokovic celebrated

Djokovic celebrated his victory by singing in front of the crowd on Center Court at Flushing Meadows, who had been strongly rooting for his rival during the match.

After 2 hours and 34 minutes of the match, in which he experienced certain moments of tension in the third set, Djokovic shared his emotion with the public, asking them to join him in singing the song that had been played in the stadium shortly before.

“You gotta fight… for your right… to party!!” (You have to fight for your right to party), Djokovic intoned on the same stage where his great rival for the title, the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, was also encouraged to sing a song by Colombian Sebastián Yatra last week.

After his withdrawal in 2022 due to his refusal to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, the Belgrade star advances determined for his fourth US Open trophy and to increase his lead in the race for Grand Slam crowns compared to Rafael Nadal, who has 22.

This Tuesday, Taylor Fritz had neither tennis nor energy to get in the way of Djokovic, against whom he had succumbed in their previous seven duels. Under scorching heat and humidity on Center Court, the Californian began the duel with nerves on the surface and a stiff arm.

Fritz, whose only major title was Indian Wells in 2022, was fighting for his first Grand Slam semifinals and was the only player not to have dropped a set before these quarterfinals.

But on Tuesday he collided face to face with Djokovic’s impregnable defensive tennis, accumulating a total of 50 unforced errors, to 26 for the Serbian.

“I didn’t take advantage of my opportunities,” lamented Fritz, who only converted two of his 12 break balls. “I didn’t think he played exceptionally well on any of those points. He was solid, and I underperformed in a lot of big moments.”

Djokovic’s temperature only rose in the third set when he clashed with the crowd as Fritz fought to extend the match. The Californian revived the crowd by advancing 2-3 and earning two break points but Djokovic fixed it with a spectacular backhand and celebrated with intimidating shouts and challenging looks at the crowd.

Shortly after, he reprimanded a person who, from his box, shouted during a point that Djokovic ended up losing.

“I don’t know who the guy was, but I was pretty upset with him at the time,” he later explained. “I reached out to my friends to have a little chat with him.”

A veteran of a thousand battles, the Serbian quickly regained concentration and settled the duel on the fast track, paving the way for Alcaraz, who will play his quarterfinals on Wednesday against Alexander Zverev.

“Sometimes I don’t pay attention to what’s going on in the stands but other times I want to respond and feed off that energy,” said Djokovic, who has emerged victorious in his last 30 games against the Americans.

“It is logical to expect that the majority of the public will support the local player,” he said. “It will probably be like that on Friday, but I’ll be prepared.”

with AFP

