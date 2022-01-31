Novak Djokovic remains at the top of the tennis ladder

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Novak Djokovic.
Rafael Nadal is fifth, after winning the Australian Open.
January 31, 2022, 02:14 PM
The historic performance of Rafael Nadal, who won his 21st Grand Slam title on Sunday in melbourne, has not caused a turnaround in the ATP ranking, which is still led by Novak Djokovic ahead of Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev.
The only change in the world top-10, the Italian Matteo Berrettini climbs one place, to sixth place, just behind Nadal, his executioner in the semifinals.
Finally expelled from Australia after a legal dispute with the authorities of the country, which he wanted to enter without being vaccinated against covid-19, the Serbian Novak Djokovic began his 358th week at the head of the world hierarchy on Monday.
The Serbian will count until February 21 with the points he achieved in Melbourne last year: the ATP ranking is based on results from year to year, and the 2021 Australian Open was postponed to February. Behind, Daniil Medvedev is less than 1,000 points.
The German Alexander Zverev completes the podium, ahead of the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Spaniard Pablo Carreño moved up four places to 17th.
ATP Ranking for January 31:
1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 11,015 points
2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10,125
3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,780
4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7,170
5. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6,875
6. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 5,278 (+1)
EFE
