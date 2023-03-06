The number one in world tennis, Novak Djokovicwas forced to resign from the Indian Wells Masters 1000 that begins next week in the state of California (United States) by not being able to enter the country without being vaccinated against the coronavirus, the organizers confirmed this Sunday.

Djokovic continues to suffer

This week, the Serbian star said he was awaiting a response to his request to enter the United States without vaccination.

The United States continues to prevent unvaccinated international travelers from entering the country, and the Transportation Security Administration recently advanced that this measure will not be changed until at least mid-April.

One day before they celebrate the draw of matches, the organization of the Indian Wells Masters 1000 confirmed the loss of Djokovic for the third consecutive edition.

“Novak Djokovic, world number one, has withdrawn from the 2023 edition of the BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells),” the tournament said, adding only that Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili will take the Serb’s place in the draw.

After Indian Wells, the first Masters 1000 of the year, Djokovic will possibly also cause loss in the next tournament in that category, the Miami Open.

Djokovic’s request to the US authorities had received public support this week from the US Open, the Grand Slam tournament organized in this country, and from the national tennis association.

The Serb, who lost his first match of 2023 in the semifinals of the Dubai tournament on Friday, said he hoped to hear the decision before the Indian Wells draw takes place on Monday.

Djokovic’s refusal to get vaccinated has already kept him out of major tournaments in recent years and even led to his deportation by Australian authorities when he attempted to compete at the Australian Open in early 2022.



Djokovic, who was unable to play the US Open in 2022 either, had a triumphant return to Australia this year adding his 22nd Grand Slam title, with which he equaled the record of Spanish Rafael Nadal.

EFE

