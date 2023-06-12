Novak Djokovic speaks and looks back, nostalgic, returning to that extinct Yugoslavia of the nineties on which bombs rained down and in which the day to day was crossfire. Hence everything, hence that instinct and that volcanic way of competing, screaming at his coach despite the fact that on Sunday he was only one point away from closing the victory against Casper Ruud and catching his twenty-third great, already converted into the tennis player most successful of all time, 23-22 now in contention with Rafael Nadal. “He’s not an easy guy, let’s say he’s not an easy guy…”, repeated the coach, Goran Ivanisevic, once another of those fiery players who exploded from one side or another. He leaves Nole with the Musketeers’ Cup next to him, close in case, and returns to the past, remembering two people.

“My upbringing was probably different from most players of my generation. When I was four or five years old we had a couple of wars and, therefore, I couldn’t travel to some youth tournaments”, introduces the Serb. “There were a lot of adversities and my parents had a limited budget, but they still decided to support me in my dream; 95% of the people laughed at them for spending that money on such an expensive sport, especially in a country without a tennis tradition. My chances were slim, but”, he continues, “I was lucky to meet very important people, who influenced me a lot”.

More information

One of those people was Jelena Gencic, her tennis mother and mentor, who passed away a decade ago; the woman who laid the foundations for today’s Djokovic, the multifaceted and spiritual man who plays the piano or practices yoga and who expresses himself perfectly in five languages ​​– English, French, Italian and German, as well as Serbo-Croatian and ease With the spanish-. “I would go to his house and he would show me videos of the best ones, and I learned when he had to execute each shot exactly and with what surface of the racket”, he specifies. He also taught that little Nole of seven or eight years the importance of relaxing and that is why classical music, poetry, singing and reading, the deep exercise of controlling the breath.

Djokovic celebrates the title with his wife, Jelena. Christophe Ena (APS)

The other influence was Niki Pilic, an octogenarian who continues to go to the slopes every day to train at a school in Croatia. The sporty father of him. “One of the most persistent people I have ever met in my life,” he explains to reporters. “I was very lucky, very lucky, I must say. You have to be lucky in life. I was very lucky to meet these two people who have really shaped me as a person and as a player, along with my parents, of course”, adds Djokovic, the tennis player who wants everything, without exception. There is no objective that he renounces or bar that he does not face, no matter how much reality says that it is difficult to achieve. The facts, today, prove him right in his efforts. From record to record, in this seniority – he turned 36 on May 22 – he does not lose an iota of appetite and has various incentives ahead. He does not give up, despite the fact that the last group of professionals tightens and that his physique is not as extraordinary as before.

“I will kick the ass of the young people”

“My body reacts in a different way,” he qualifies, “so now I have to deal with more problems. Maybe five or ten years ago I recovered better, and I didn’t feel the pain as much”. In any case, in November of last year he sent a strong message to all the upstarts who shine and intend to overthrow him and the old glories: “I think it’s good that there are new faces, but I’m not going to give up. I’ll make sure to kick their asses for as long as possible. Maybe they kick it to me from time to time, but it will be less than what I will kick theirs, “he commented half jokingly, half seriously. He leans the balance towards the latter, with the double (Australian Open and Roland Garros) that he has signed so far this season.

Djokovic poses with the trophy in front of the Eiffel Tower. MOHAMMED BADRA (EFE)

It’s a two out of two, but Djokovic looks with the utmost determination to Wimbledon. He will shortly have a greater challenge there (starting on July 3), that of equaling the record set by Roger Federer himself, who has one more title than him (8-7). “To be honest, I miss having fun. We’ve been too serious for too long, so it’s time for him to relax and spend quality time with the family, even though the grass tour is right around the corner. I’ll just play there [en el All England Tennis Club], so I will travel to London soon to prepare for another Grand Slam”, anticipates the Balkan, whose record already shines with 23 greats, such a symbolic and mystical figure in this sport; Michael Jordan, the god of basketball gods.

To get an idea of ​​the magnitude of his work, a comparison is enough. Those 23 come to be one more of those who brought together titans like Björn Borg (11) and Rod Laver (11), the same as Andre Agassi (8) and Pete Sampras (14) or seven more than Ivan Lendl (8) and Jimmy Connors (8). Djokovic wants to leave the deepest mark possible in his sport, to get closer to that perfection to which he aspires. Healthy mens in healthy body, holistic message. There is no detail that he leaves to chance in his preparation or fringe that escapes him; nor puddle that does not step. Controversial and going against the current many times -criticized for his refusal to vaccinate against the coronavirus-, in his speech there have been no shortage of political traits, claiming Serbia’s sovereignty over Kosovo and putting the finishing touch on the celebration of him cheering on the his country.

The best, the greatest?

In any case, today it is in the news for its merits and for its lavish career. In numerical terms, irreproachable. “She thrived on the adversity she faced all her life, but life is not a popularity contest; she understood and accepted it, ”says the Swede Mats Wilander, a Eurosport specialist and a lover of the number one game. Lost the affective battle regarding Nadal and Federer, he consoles himself based on figures. “Clearly he is the best. The biggest one?” asks the Nordic. “I cannot affirm that because this debate feeds on various aspects. Now it is Novak who holds the flag of the big three [los tres grandes]”, complete.

The 23 great conquered by Novak Djokovic. STAFF (REUTERS)

Nole is the tennis player who most majors it has, the one that has defended the throne for the most weeks (388) and the one that has won the most Masters 1000 –second-category tournaments, after the Grand Slams–. In particular, he dominates Nadal (30-29) and Federer (27-23), and his string of records is extensive. However, he wants more.

In addition to trying to assault the London garden of the Swiss, he has an eyebrow overcoming the 24 grands of the Australian Margaret Court – the most successful player (man or woman)–; trying to capture the Olympic gold that has been so denied to her – her top is the bronze in Beijing 2008–; surpassing 109 titles in the elite of American Jimmy Connors –he is fourth on the list, with 94–; reissue the Grand Slam –the four greats in the same year– achieved by Laver (1962 and 1969), Court (1970) and Steffi Graf (1988); And, why not, trying to become the oldest champion on a big stage, an honor up to now defended by the Australian Ken Rosewall (37 years and two months at the 1972 Australian Open).

“This trophy,” he says, pointing to the latter achieved in Paris, “symbolizes a great battle that I have had with myself for many years.” The effort and investment, judging by the results, have been worth it for Djokovic.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.