Friday, August 5, 2022
Novak Djokovic misses another tournament for not getting vaccinated against covid-19

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2022
in Sports
Novak Djokovic did not win at home: he lost the final of the ATP 250 in Belgrade

The tennis player has refused to be vaccinated and that has brought him sporting consequences.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will not play the Canadian Open, which takes place from August 5 to 14 in Montreal, after his refusal to be vaccinated against the covid-19.

The Canadian tennis federation, Tennis Canada, announced on Thursday the withdrawal of Djokovic, currently number 6 in the world, along with that of the German Oscar Otte.

No vaccine and no tournament

Novak Djokovic

Although Tennis Canada did not disclose the reasons for the withdrawal, Canada requires all foreigners arriving in the country to be vaccinated against covid-19 to avoid a 14-day quarantine.

Djokovic has refused to be vaccinated against the disease despite the fact that the decision has prevented him from playing several tournaments.

Last week, Djokovic said on his Twitter account that he is confident he will be able to play the US Open, which will be played in New York between August 29 and September 11.

Novak Djokovic

But right now, USA It requires foreigners who arrive in the country to be vaccinated against covid, so the presence of the 35-year-old Serbian player is not guaranteed.

After winning Wimbledon on July 10, Djokovic declared that although he would love to play the US Open, he will not be vaccinated to participate in the competition.

The withdrawal of Djokovic and Otte, number 41 in the world, has allowed the French Benjamin Bonzi (51 in the world) and the Australian Nick Kyrgios (63) to enter the main draw.

Russian Daniil Medvedev, current world number 1, is the top seed in the men’s competition at the Canadian Open. The women’s competition at the Canadian Open takes place this year in Toronto from August 6-14 with Poland’s Iga Swiatek as the top seed.

EFE

