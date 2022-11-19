with videoNovak Djokovic has reached the final of the ATP Finals in Turin. The 35-year-old Serbian, the number 8 in the world, was too strong for American Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals: 7-6 (5) 7-6 (6). Fritz lost a 5-3 lead in the second set.



19 Nov. 2022

The game seemed to end in a third set, but at 5-4 in the second set Fritz handed in his service game. He got excited after being hindered by someone in the audience and played a sloppy game partly because of that.

Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory over Taylor Fritz. ©AFP



In the tiebreak that followed not much later, Djokovic used his second game point after an hour and 54 minutes. After a strong serve, Fritz hit a forehand wide, allowing Djokovic to breathe a sigh of relief.

"I had to fight to survive and it was not my best day," said the 21-time grand slam champion afterwards. ,,I didn't feel very comfortable and my footwork wasn't very well done against one of the best servers on the tour. But I had to be patient and I managed to find something to force a break, just like the day before against Daniil Medvedev when he served for the game."

Taylor Fritz. © AP



Both players only got two break points but managed to cash them in each time. Fritz came to fifteen aces, Djokovic to four. Djokovic did score considerably more points than the American: 84 to 73.

Djokovic has already won the final tournament of the season five times: in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. Last year, the then number 1 in the world had to beat Alexander Zverev in the semifinals, who then also won the final battle. The German title holder is now missing in Turin due to injuries.

Final against Casper Ruud

The Serbian, who dropped to eighth place in the world ranking, won all his matches in the group stage and will compete with Casper Ruud for the title on Sunday. The Norwegian number 4 in the world was too strong in two sets for Andrey Rublev from Russia, the global number 7: 6-2 6-4.

After an hour and 9 minutes, 23-year-old Ruud finished his first match point, with a backhand down the line. The Scandinavian already served before the game at 5-2, but Rublev straightened up for a while. In the last game, however, Ruud remained cool and finished it off with a love game.

Rublev – late on Friday evening still too strong for Stefanos Tsitsipas – recorded no less than 23 unnecessary errors, against sixteen winners. Ruud hit one more winner and committed only eight unnecessary errors.