“The minister is considering canceling Djokovic’s visa again.” These are the words, collected by local Melbourne media, from a spokesman for the Australian Immigration Ministry that right now they leave in the Wire the possibility of Novak Djokovic contesting the first Grand Slam of the season. The Serbian, thanks to the judgment of Judge Anthony Kelly, he won the lawsuit against the cancellation of his visa, For this reason, in the last two days, the number one has been seen training at the Melbourne Park facilities in the happiest with his technical team. But be careful, because despite dodging that bullet, in parallel there is a very different situation that could throw the Balkan’s plans overboard. The Minister of Immigration aussie, Alex Hawke, has the fate of Djokovic in his hands, since he can make the decision to exercise his “personal right to cancel the visa”, as the government attorney stated, Christopher Tran, at the end of the hearing. The Australian Open final draw will be this Thursday, so it is possible that the final decision on Djokovic will be made today.

There are several contradictory facts that can play a trick on Nole. First, it should be remembered that the time that tennis players had to request a medical exemption To the Australian authorities, to enter the country without being vaccinated against COVID-19, ended on December 10, while Djokovic’s team of lawyers sent the necessary documentation as a result of the Serbian’s supposed positive (day 16). Although beyond this dance of dates, the contagion itself is in question. Journalist Ben Rothenberg, contributor to ‘The New York Times’, shared on Twitter images generated through the QR code of the PCR test with which Nole would have proven positive. The problem? That When accessing the results, sometimes a negative test appeared and sometimes a positive one. “Folks, this is more than suspicious,” Rothenberg said.

Novak Djokovic, during one of his training sessions at the Australian Open facilities, after arriving in Melbourne.

KELLY DEFINA (AFP)



And if that was not enough, Djokovic would not have told the truth when landing in Melbourne by assuring that he had not traveled to another country in the last 14 days, thing he did. On December 16, the day of the presumed positive, he participated in two events in Serbia (one with the Postal Service and one with basketball coach Zeljko Obradovic). The next morning he was with children in Belgrade at an event of their foundation. And on the 18th he had a photo session with the newspaper ‘L’Équipe’ where, as in previous events, He was without a mask, supposedly infected and without keeping social distance. After Christmas he traveled to his residence in Marbella and trained on New Year’s Eve at the Club Puente Romano facilities with children from the SotoTennis Academy before starting the trip to Melbourne on January 4. The Australian Border Police are already thoroughly investigating trips that may be, among other reasons, Djokovic’s downfall …