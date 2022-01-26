After the great controversy over the attempt to Novak Djokovic to participate in the Australian Open and the expulsion from said country for not being vaccinated against covid-19, the Serb returns to the courts in February.

The appointment is at the ATP 500 in Dubai, where it is not necessary to be vaccinated to participate. Of course, the number one in the world must undergo a series of PCR tests that guarantee their entry into the United Arab Emirates.

The tennis player must take a test 72 hours before the flight. Then, six hours before boarding and finally a PCR upon arrival.

The Dubai ATP 500 will take place between February 14 and 26. This is a competition well known to the Serb, who has been crowned champion five times. The last time was in 2020, when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Acapulco opens the doors to Djokovic

The Serbian Novak Djokovic has the doors open to play in February, without the need to be vaccinated against covid-19, the Acapulco Open. This was announced this Tuesday by Raúl Zurutuza, director of the ATP 500 tournament.

Zurutuza said that although they have not sought out Djokovic, he will be welcome, just like when he played in 2017.

“Novak has his agenda. If he wants to come, the relationship is very good. I prefer it to be his decision, although I see it as complicated because a week later there will be Davis cup“, he stated.

Djokovic was removed from the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, for not being vaccinated, but he would have no problem traveling to Acapulco because the Mexican government does not restrict entry to the country to those who are not immunized and the tournament is governed by that.

In his only participation in the Mexico OpenIn 2017, Djokovic was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Australian Nick Kyrgios, in one of the most striking notes of the tournament.

Zurutuza confirmed that the Russian Daniel Medvedev, second in the world ranking, will be the first seed of the Mexican Tennis Open, from February 21 to 26, in which the Spanish Rafael Nadal will seek his fourth title.

*With information from EFE