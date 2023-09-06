Novak Djokovic has again qualified for the semifinals of the US Open. The 23-time grand slam winner had no child for home player Taylor Fritz, whom he did not stand a chance with 6-1, 6-4 and 6-4.

Djokovic is in the semifinals of a grand slam for the 47th time and he is now the tennis player with the most semifinals in a grand slam. He has passed the Swiss Roger Federer, with whom he shared the record of 46 semifinals in a grand slam until the US Open.

Djokovic was missing from New York last year because he had not been vaccinated against the corona virus. The current number 2 in the world can win the tournament for the first time since 2018. He was already the best three times at Flushing Meadows.

Decisive moments

The first set was quickly won for the Serbian. Fritz handed in all his serves and gave away the points very easily. The American number 9 on the ranking list also made many unnecessary mistakes.

In the second company, Fritz offered more resistance, but he was unable to undo an early break by Djokovic. The experienced Serbian served the set solidly. In the third act, the American gave serious opposition. He had chances to take the set and give the game new impetus, but at the decisive moments Fritz failed and Djokovic hit the points. On his second match point, the man who also played 34 grand slam finals finished it.

To reach the final, the 36-year-old Serbian must again pass an American. He will compete in the semi-final against the winner of the match between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton.

Coco Gauff qualified for the semi-finals in New York to the enthusiasm of the home crowd. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con



Coco Gauff for first in last four

In the women’s tournament, Coco Gauff reached the last four for the first time. The 19-year-old American was 6-0, 6-2 much too strong for the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, who had previously defeated defending champion Iga Swiatek. See also Compliments among women as a signal of solidarity

Gauff, who had put an end to Caroline Wozniacki’s impressive comeback in New York in the previous round, seemed to have another tough opponent in Ostapenko. The number 21 in the world had surprised title favorite Swiatek in three sets in the eighth finals.

However, Ostapenko never reached the level of her match against Swiatek against Gauff. The American finished the first set in 21 minutes thanks to three breaks. In the second set, the Latvian struggled for a while, but from 3-2 Gauff won three games in a row.

Gauff will play in the semifinals against the winner of the match between the Romanian Sorana Cirstea and Karolina Muchova from the Czech Republic.

