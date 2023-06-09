Novak Djokovic has qualified for the Roland Garros final. In a sometimes blistering semi-final, the Serbian defeated 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. Djokovic will face the winner of the second semifinal on Sunday, which will be played later on Friday between Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev.

Carlos Alcaraz was the youngest number one ever after his win at the US Open last year. Due to his blistering form, the Spanish prodigy was a favorite against 36-year-old Djokovic, who shared the record with 22 grand slam titles. In the first set, Alcaraz bit off quite a bit, but Djokovic quickly managed to break his sixteen-year-younger opponent. Both tennis players sometimes slipped on the dry court and suffered from the strong wind, but Djokovic took the first set.

Alcaraz, who got the audience behind him with spectacular blows, focused in the second set, in which without a doubt the most beautiful rallies in this semi-final were played. Still, his opponent showed why he was the global number one for so long and Alcaraz had to go to great lengths to take the second set and level the score.

Injury plays tricks on Alcaraz

The young Spaniard took to the track with renewed energy for the third set, but already in the second game he suffered a cramp in his calf and had to be treated by a doctor on the track. Although Alcaraz continued to play after the treatment, his injury clearly bothered him and he was nowhere near the level of the earlier sets. Djokovic turned out to be a ruthless opponent and the third set was won 6-1 by the Serbian.

The semi-final was a two-faced match. In the fourth set, Djokovic, who won Roland Garros twice before, kept on hurtling against the physically exhausted Alcaraz. With another 6-1, Djokovic was even able to save his strength for Sunday’s final. If the Serbian wins that match, he is back in the number one spot that he held for 387 weeks. He can also become the first tennis player ever to win 23 grand slam titles.