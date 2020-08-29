Novak Djokovic, seeded number one, what will play the final of the Cincinnati tournament after win in the semifinal to Spanish Roberto Bautista, eighth seed, said he had not been the best of the game.

After three hours and a minute of action, on the Louis Armstrong track, which closed its roof due to the threat of rain in the Flushing Meadows bubble, Djokovic followed undefeated this season (22-0) after winning 4-6, 6-4 and 7-6 (0), to Bautista, who lost for the tenth time to number one.

“Was a very strange party, I must say. I don’t know how i won it, to be honest. He was the best player (Bautista), “Djokovic declared on the court after his win.” Simply I didn’t feel good on the court at all, in any aspect of my game and body. But somehow, I managed to get by. “

For much of the memorable match, Baptist was doing to Djokovic what the Serbian does the rest of the ATP Tour. The Spaniard got into the bottom line duels and forced the top favorite to do something special to beat him. Djokovic did a lot of drop shots to try to get Bautista out of his game, and in many cases that didn’t work.

“Is a Balance between patience and play with a controlled aggression. When it is placed in the bottom you have to overcome it. You not only have to move it from left to right, but back and forth, mix it up with rhythm, spin and depth“, analyzed the Serbian.

“It’s about a very consistent player, with great intelligence and also never lose control“praised Djokovic, who now has a 10-3 in the duels against Bautista, which made him lose a set again, something that the Spanish has done in seven of the clashes between the two.

The world’s number one will play the Saturday the final against the Canadian Milos Raonic, who in the first semifinal won by 7-6 (5) and 6-3 to Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic, 33, when evaluating the duel against Raonic, admitted that it will be a good final although difficult given the great moment his rival is going through. “He has great service. He’s playing well, he’s confident and let’s hope for a good final“Djokovic said.