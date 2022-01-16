Serbian tennis player’s father Novak Djokovic compared this Sunday in an Instagram message the expulsion of his son from Australia as a “failed attack with 50 bullets in the chest”.

“The failed attack against the best athlete in the world has ended, with 50 shots to Novak in the chest,” said Srdjan Djokovic.

In addition, he mentions that the world tennis number one congratulated a young tennis player for a victory during today’s court hearing. “And after all that, he expresses support for a young player of 17 years, that is Nole: a human being, a brother, see you in Paris,” Srdjan Djokovic concludes his message.

In recent days, the tennis player’s father had come to compare the situation of his son -not vaccinated against the coronavirus- in Australia with the sufferings suffered by Jesus Christ according to Christianity.

Thus spoke the Serbian government

On the other hand, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic considered this Sunday that the Australian authorities “humiliated themselves” by deciding to expel the tennis player, after a long soap opera about his visa.

“They believe that with ten days of mistreatment they humiliated Djokovic,” the Serbian president told local media.

“They humiliated themselves, Djokovic can go back to his country with his head held high and look the whole world in the eye,” he added.

