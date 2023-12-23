The Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic He had a dream 2023. He was the undisputed protagonist of a glorious season in which he won almost everything and remained at the top of the world rankings, with many merits and good tennis to delight his millions of followers around the world, and threaten his rivals.

The throne of world tennis is still occupied by the Serbian, who has spent more than 400 weeks at the top. He is determined to establish himself as the most awarded player in history, of all time.

At 36 years old, Novak has taken advantage of the goodbye of Roger Federer and the forced recess of Spanish Rafael Nadal due to injury, to fill out his service record and give a boost to his merits.

Time does not seem to pass for the Belgrade tennis player who has completed 2023 with one of the best harvests of his career and at a spectacular level of play. Seamless, inaccessible to the rest of the adversaries.

Neither consolidated nor promising. No one has been able to beat Goran Ivanisevic's pupil, who has come one step away from achieving the Grand Slam (made up of the four major official tournaments on the international circuit organized by the International Tennis Federation). Only the ambition of the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz In one of his best moments of the season, halfway through, he also prevented Djokovic from winning Wimbledon, the only major he has not been able to win this season. In any case, he became the first to reach the final of all four Grand Slams and the ATP Finals since he did it himself in 2015.

The Serbian has closed the year with only seven defeats in 63 games played. He has won seven titles in 2023. Among them the Australian Open, US Open, Roland Garros and ATP Finals. In addition, the Paris Masters 1000, the Cincinnati Masters 1000 and the Adelaide tournament. He only gave up one final. The one at the All England Club in London.

Since 2016, when he won the same number of awards, Nole had never won so much that only in 2015, with eleven successes, and in 2011, with ten, in full swing and maturity, did he close with more trophies in his backpack.

This year, in addition, he won his 40th trophy in Paris. There he became the tournament's top champion with seven victories and expanded his mark as the tennis player who has won the most M1000s to date. In addition, he repeated the 'Paris Slam' milestone by signing Roland Garros and Paris in the same season, as he had done in 2021.

Ninety-eight titles illuminate his professional career as world number one, which represents the permanent ambition to be the best every time he takes to the court; shows an endless fight against himself: every match is a challenge, every tournament a challenge; Envy time, stand up to age, bet against history. He resolves the doubts that haunt him with determination and keeps the aspirants at bay.

The world number one is now aiming for the Grand Slam that no one has achieved since Rod Laver made it his own in 1969, the last time. It is even among his goals to add Olympic gold in Paris 2024 and obtain the Golden Slam. Novak has the Games between his eyebrows. He has never achieved gold. It's what's missing from his record.

The victory in New York positioned him on equal terms with Margaret Court as the tennis players who have won the most Majors in history. Next season he will have the challenge of also moving away from the Australian legend to, now, completely reign in these types of tournaments.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Alexandre Muller of France.

At the close of 2023, he took to the court in Turin for glory in the ATP Finals against the local team Jannik Sinner (4th). The Italian was the only one who beat him during the last week. And not only did he take due revenge later, but he also captured another record as the athlete with the most titles in the Masters Tournament with seven, leaving Roger Federer behind. Before that tournament, Novak stated in his best style: “If I didn't want to be humble and honest, I'm going to win the tournament. Now, if I want to be honest and humble, I'm going to win the tournament too.”

The Serbian tennis player's year was sensational, but he leaves a statement that in 2024 he will go for more, new victories, new records to expand his legend in world tennis. He himself referred to his year and was honest, because he knows that in past seasons he also had a lot of brilliance: “Has it been one of the best years (2023)? No, I wouldn't say the best, but one of the best. I mean, the fact that he's won three of four Slams and played the final in the fourth and it's still not the best year of my life… It's pretty nice to have that kind of situation. But it is definitely one of the best seasons,” the Serbian said in an interview, analyzing his great year.

