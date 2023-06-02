the serbior Novak Djokovic advanced to the round of 16 Roland Garros for the fourteenth consecutive edition, at the end of an epic duel against the Spanish Alexander Davidovich that forced him to take out his best tennis to prevail in three sleeves.

In three hours and 36 minutes, the tennis legend needed his wide range of resources to beat a brilliant Davidovich in the first two sets, who only conceded in tie breaks. “It was a very physical match, three hours for two sets. He is a great player, fighter and without weaknesses in this match. I congratulate him on his match,” he said after the duel Djokovic against the former player Àlex Corretja.

difficult match

Djokovic he will continue his path towards his 23rd Grand Slam, with which he would tie with Rafael Nadal in the historic race they are holding, in the round of 16 against the winner of the duel between the Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas (97) and the polish Hubert Hurkacz (14).



It will be the 14th consecutive time that the Serbian giant will appear in the round of 16 at Roland Garros. It was a trap game for Djokovic against a Davidovich he knows well, with whom he has trained several times in Marbella (south of Spain) and against whom he lost last year in the Monte Carlo tournament.

In the first two sets Davidovich took the initiative of the game for many minutes but ‘Nole’ is a wall, capable of returning everything that comes his way and taking advantage of any opening to do damage. “Foki, Foki!” shouted the Philippe Chatrieroverturned with the man from Malaga.

Anger

A support that did not sit very well with Djokovicwho showed his anger with gestures of disagreement towards the stands.

Davidovich, a quarterfinalist in Paris in 2021, lacked mettle in the two ‘tie breaks’ against a Djokovic accurate in this luck, but who lost the serve five times in the match. In the third set the downturn came, he multiplied the errors and delivered the game.

“It’s an important victory. I almost lost the second – Davidovich had a set ball – and we would have played five hours. I needed to make a great effort but I’m proud of my performance,” he said. Djokovic before heading to the changing rooms.

AFP