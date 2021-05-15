Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the ranking, qualified for the semifinals of the Rome Masters 1000, where he defends the title, by defeating Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (5) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in a battle that lasted 3 hours 16 minutes of play.

The Serbian had to look for his best shots and his claw to turn a match that the Greek had in hand when he was interrupted from the rain on Friday night, with a set and a break advantage (6-4, 2-1).

Novak Djokovic beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. (AP)

Djokovic, winner five times in Rome (in ten finals), will have to dispute this same Saturday afternoon his semifinal against the Italian Lorenzo Sonego (33º world-wide), who beat Rublev 3-6, 6-3 and 6-3.

Sebastián Báez became champion in the Zagreb Challenger

The Argentine tennis player ratified his great season and became champion of the Zagreb Challenger, on a brick dust surface and with prizes of 44,820 euros, after beating Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas 3-6, 6-3 and 6-1 in the final to win his third title of the year in the category.