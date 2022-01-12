Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Novak Djokovic, follow the novel, admit ‘errors’ in documents

by admin
January 12, 2022
in Sports
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic training for the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic training for the Australian Open

The case in Australia does not stop, this is a new chapter.

The Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, admitted this Wednesday to having committed “human errors” in the documents to enter Australia and go to an interview with a sports media after knowing their positive for the covid-19.

I felt obliged to go to the interview with L’Equipe so as not to leave the journalist stranded, but I kept social distance and a mask all the time, except during the photographs. Upon returning home, I isolated myself and reflected. I made a mistake in judgment and I admit that I had to postpone the appointment, “said the athlete in a statement.

Djokovic assures that he underwent a test to detect covid-19 on December 16, the result of which he learned a day later and after attending an event with minors while the interview was on the 18, for its part the Australian government continues to consider their possible visa cancellation and subsequent deportation. EFE

.
