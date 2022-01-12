Novak Djokovic, follow the novel, admit ‘errors’ in documents

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Novak Djokovic training for the Australian Open
Novak Djokovic training for the Australian Open
The case in Australia does not stop, this is a new chapter.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 11, 2022, 10:27 PM
The Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic, admitted this Wednesday to having committed “human errors” in the documents to enter Australia and go to an interview with a sports media after knowing their positive for the covid-19.
I felt obliged to go to the interview with L’Equipe so as not to leave the journalist stranded, but I kept social distance and a mask all the time, except during the photographs. Upon returning home, I isolated myself and reflected. I made a mistake in judgment and I admit that I had to postpone the appointment, “said the athlete in a statement.
It may interest you: (Did Djokovic lie? They analyze his deportation in Australia again)
Djokovic assures that he underwent a test to detect covid-19 on December 16, the result of which he learned a day later and after attending an event with minors while the interview was on the 18, for its part the Australian government continues to consider their possible visa cancellation and subsequent deportation. EFE
January 11, 2022, 10:27 PM
DOWNLOAD THE TIME APP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your national news mail and the world
there was an error in the petition
Keep going down
to find more content
You got to content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of THE DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $ 900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Novak #Djokovic #follow #admit #errors #documents
Leave a Reply