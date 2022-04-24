The number 1 in the world, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, lost this Sunday in the final of the Belgrade tournament against the Russian Andrey Rublev (N.8) 6-2, 6-7 (4/6), 6-0.

Djokovic’s bad moment

‘Nole’, who was looking to relaunch himself after his opening loss in Monte Carlo, was hampered by his physical condition in the last set.



“Things are progressing slowly, but Paris is the main target and I hope to be ready by then.”declared Djokovic after the match.

Djokovic, who was playing his third tournament of the season, was measured for the first time this year with a player from the world’s ‘top 10’. The Serbian was able to verify the work that remains to be done to reach the highest level in the coming months.

As in his three previous matches in the capital of his country, against his compatriots Lazlo Djere (N.50) and Miomir Kecmanovic (N.38), and then against the Russian Karen Khachanov (N.26), Djokovic did not start the match well, giving up his serve twice and letting the first set slip away.

“I have to focus on the positive, playing the final in front of my fans. It was unfortunate that in the third set I ran out of energy and couldn’t fight anymore.”the Serb consoled himself.

Supported by more than 8,000 spectators, he balanced the balance at the end of a marathon second set of more than an hour. But that made him spend the last of his reserves in the deciding set. “After three sets I can say that I am tired but also satisfied with how I managed my physique to win the previous matches”, he analyzed.

Reaching the final of his hometown tournament, Djokovic improved his figures in this 2022 (now five wins and three losses), but he has a lot to do ahead of Roland Garros (May 22-June 5).

AFP