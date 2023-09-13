After his victory at the US Open, which allowed him to take his record of Grand Slam titles to 24, Novak Djokovic extended another mark this Monday, recovering number 1 in the ATP, which is why he has spent 390 weeks at the top of the ranking.

(It may be of interest to you: Novak Djokovic, unpublished video as a child revealed: ‘my goal is to be number one in the world’).

He loses the position of honor and the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, who was defending his title at the US Open and was eliminated in the semifinals by Daniil Medvedev, appears as second, who repeats on the third step of the podium.

The Russian player lost in the final on Sunday against Djokovic by 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) and 6-3, but he increases his advantage over the fourth-place finisher, the Dane Holger Rune.

Novak and a champion reception in Serbia

Novak Djokovic has managed to stand out as one of the best tennis players of the 21st century, along with the Swiss Roger Federer and the Spanish Rafa Nadal. The Serbian has been characterized by his temperament, personality and game on the tennis fields.

(Also: Novak Djokovic: the story behind his shirt when he won his 24th grand slam).

In the last few hours, a video of ‘Nole arriving in Serbia went viral, where he looks very sentimental when being received by his close circle. The number 1 in the ATP ranking dedicated the trophy to his loved ones and followers.

A hundred people waited for Novak Djokovic upon his arrival in Serbia, Upon seeing the happiness of his fans, the tennis player burst into tears upon seeing the warm reception from the people of his country.

The Serbian could not hide his emotions and after crying, he hugged his closest friends, took the microphone and thanked everyone who came to receive him for the support he has had in recent years.

SPORTS

With information from AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO