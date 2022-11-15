Novak Djokovic has started the hunt for his sixth title at the ATP Finals with a victory over Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Serbian was 6-4 7-6 (4) too strong for the Greek in Turin, whom he had already defeated at the masters tournament in Paris at the beginning of this month. And also from Australia came good news for him.

After more than an hour and a half, Djokovic finished it off with a strong service. Tsitsipas requested another challenge, hoped to extend the game, but still had to congratulate the 21-time grand slam champion when he saw that the ball had bounced on the line.

The game had only one service break, which took place directly in the opening game. In the remainder, both cleared only one break point and the two showed themselves dominant on their own serve. Tsitsipas won 80 percent of the points on his first serve, Djokovic 82 percent.

,,It was very important to win his service game right away, that was also good for self-confidence. We have played a lot of close games against each other lately and again it was a tiebreak, in which I played very well,” said Djokovic. “We play a bit at height here, so it is not easy to control the ball.”

Djokovic and Tsitsipas also face the Russians Daniil Medvedev and Andrej Rublev in the group stage. Earlier in the day, Rublev was too strong for his countryman in an exciting three-setter 7-6 (7) in the third set.

Djokovic will receive a visa from the Australian government so that he can participate in the Australian Open in January. According to the Australian edition of The Guardian and the ABC channel, Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has lifted the ban that left the Serb without the right to a visa for three years. Djokovic, former number 1 in the world and winner of twenty grand slam titles, was deported from the country on the eve of the Australian Open last year because he had not been vaccinated against the corona virus. This happened after a number of lawsuits. The vaccination requirement for visitors has since been lifted in Australia, but Djokovic's visa was revoked for three years in the matter. The Immigration Minister has now determined, according to The Guardian, that there are no "compelling circumstances" to withhold the visa from Djokovic any longer.