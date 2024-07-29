After the first weekend of the Olympic Games, our correspondents and special envoys in Paris are on the ground to bring you all the information on the event. From Novak Djokovic’s victory over Rafael Nadal to what many considered a “fiasco” in the performance of the French women’s artistic gymnastics team; Natalia Ruiz Giraldo, Eumar Esaá, Stephanía Montero and Juan Pupiales have all the information.
